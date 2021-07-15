No stepping back- India reiterates it’s stand on LAC with China

Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday that any unilateral change in status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is ‘not acceptable’ to India. The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, emphasized the need for complete disengagement, saying that prolonging the current situation was detrimental to the relationship.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Conclave in Dushanbe, the two ministers agreed to hold the next round of military dialogue as soon as possible and to focus on finding an acceptable solution to all outstanding issues, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. In a statement, the ministry said there was an understanding that both sides would maintain stability on the ground and that neither party would take unilateral action that might increase tension.

An extended state of limbo is not in either side’s interest

In the talks, Jaishankar reiterated that both sides agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in either side’s interest and was negatively affecting their relationship, according to the MEA. Regarding the overall relationship, Jaishankar emphasized that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas has been the cornerstone for the development of ties since 1988.

He further stressed that it was, therefore, in mutual interest for both sides to work towards a timely resolution of remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh while adhering to bilateral agreements and protocols. ‘On the sidelines of the Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar tweeted that, ‘Conversations focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector’.

Read more: Sing along! ‘Cheer4India’ song launched.

According to him, peace and tranquility in border areas are essential for the development of bilateral ties. ‘We have made it clear that unilaterally changing the status quo is not acceptable,’ Jaishankar said. It was the first time the two met directly after meeting in Moscow during an SCO conclave last September.