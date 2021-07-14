Sing along! ‘Cheer4India’ song launched.

Anurag Thakur, the Sports Minister, launched the ‘Cheer4India’ song for the country’s Olympic contingent on Wednesday and encouraged the public to rally behind the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. The official song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, Cheer4India: Hindustani Way, was composed by Grammy Award winner A R Rahman and vocalist Ananya Birla.

To show our support for the entire Indian Olympic contingent, Thakur said, all Indians should listen to the song, share it, and cheer for it. Rahman and Ananya were thanked for composing the song during such difficult times as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Stranded high and dry- Modi govt to the rescue!

The launch of Team Indian’s official cheer song was a culmination of hard work by all stakeholders over the past 18 months, said Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra. The event was also attended by MoS (Sports) Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.