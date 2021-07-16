100 not out! Champagnes and parties continue

Manhattan: In Manhattan’s Upper West Side, three women turned 100 within a week of each other in June, and raised glasses of champagne to celebrate their special day at home in the Atria Senior Living community. As they survived the coronavirus pandemic, the three friends were simply elated.

According to Ruth Schwartz, who turned 100 on June 15, ‘I think I was born under a lucky star. We’ve been through this together. I’m just grateful I was here to get vaccinated.’

The newly vaccinated Ruth Schwartz, Edith ‘Mitzi’ Moscou and Lorraine Pirrello reunited with family members and close friends at the party held on June 8.

‘It was horrible being confined for so long, but it was necessary,’ Lorraine Pirrello told People. Lorraine, who was an avid bridge player, retired after 20 years from Metropolitan Opera chorus group in New York where she was a mezzo soprano.

Lorraine celebrated her birthday on June 18 and she was invited to dinner with a group of friends. ‘I feel so liberated now. I feel alive now,’ she said.

In fact, Ruth met her 2-year-old great-grandchild for the first time, as well as her son from California, whom she last saw two years ago.

‘It was fabulous. I was so thrilled he was able to come,’ Ruth said. She celebrated her actual birthday with her extended family at a restaurant, adding, ‘It was a great experience.’

The Brooklyn-based Edith Moscou is looking forward to visiting museums and attending concerts. ‘It has been a joy to be in contact with these wonderful people,’ she said.