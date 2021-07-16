Filmed! Police feeding cake to criminal, investigation prompted

Mumbai: On Thursday, an inquiry was ordered after viral video footage showed a senior inspector feeding cake to a notorious criminal during his birthday celebration in suburban Jogeshwari. An official said that the incident happened around two weeks ago.

According to him, the criminal in the video is Danish Sheikh, who is facing multiple cases including attempted murder and who had been already been arrested by Jogeshwari Police in the past.

In the 15-second video circulating on social media, senior inspector Mahendra Nerleikar can be seen feeding a piece of cake to Danish at the office of a housing society on Danish’s birthday.

Mr. Nerleikar said, ‘It’s an old video. I visited that housing society to see demolition work, but some seniors there insisted that I visit the society office, so I went there without knowing Danish would also be there with cake.’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Reddy said a preliminary inquiry has been ordered. An assistant commissioner of police from the Sakinaka division will conduct the inquiry, he said.