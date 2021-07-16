J&K’s Gulmarg closed on weekends for local day-picnickers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district administration on Thursday (15 July 2021) banned local day picnickers from entering the tourist destination of Gulmarg on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Bhupinder Kumar, District Magistrate of Baramulla, issued a set of orders on Thursday regarding the containment of Covid-19 at Gulmarg. Only vaccinated persons or those with a negative Covid certificate will be allowed to enter the world-famous ski resort, according to the district magistrate. Furthermore, the negative RT-PCR test reports need to be conducted within 48 hours.

‘In order to restrain the spread of Covid-19 disease at tourist destination Gulmarg, I, Bhupinder Kumar, District Magistrate Baramulla, by virtue of powers vested in me under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my role as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Baramulla, hereby order that no local day-picnickers shall be permitted to enter tourist destination Gulmarg on weekend days (Saturday & Sunday),’ the order says.

‘Only those vaccinated or possessing a Negative Test Report of RAT/RTPCR taken within 48 hours will be allowed into tourist destination Gulmarg,’ it added.

‘On weekends (Saturday & Sunday), only travellers who have pre-booked accommodations will be allowed. The enforcement squads established under Order No: DMB/PS/COVID-19/2021/1079-93, dated: 09-07-2021, will impose fines of Rs 1000/- on persons found roaming without masks,’ the order further says.

In the meantime, the Union Health Ministry has reported that there are 2,236 cases of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.