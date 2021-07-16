Leopard attacks a woman in Tehri

New Tehri: A woman was injured after being allegedly attacked by a leopard, reported forest officials. The incident happened in the Hindolakhal, on Friday.

Late on Thursday evening, Rina Devi (21) was returning home with other women after sowing paddy in the fields when a leopard hiding behind the bushes attacked her, forest ranger Devendra Pundir said.

Read more: CM meets PM but doesn’t reveal much

The big cat fled to the nearby forests when Rina Devi’s companions raised an alarm, he said.

Rina Devi, who suffered cuts on her neck in the attack, was taken to the Community Health Centre at Hindolakhal after first aid and was referred to Srinagar’s base hospital, Mr. Pundir said.

He added that her condition is said to be out of danger.