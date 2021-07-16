Rubbing salt to wound- Owaisi tries to belittle PMs praise for UP

Varanasi: In response to PM Modi’s praise for the UP governor’s handling of the second wave of COVID investigations, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, said that the PM has forgotten the kin of those who have died. He said that Modi’s praise for Yogi had added salt to their wounds by referring to the floating bodies found in the Ganga during the second wave. He urged the Centre and UP govt to accept the failed COVID handling, noting that PM Modi was elected from a UP constituency. Presently, Owaisi is on a visit to UP in preparation for state elections in February 2022.

‘Instead of accepting failure by the Centre and UP governments, PM Modi has forgotten the 2-3 lakh deaths seen floating in the Ganga river. The PM who was elected from the same state has come to rub salt into lakhs of families’ wounds instead of accepting his failure’, the MP said.

The Prime Minister spoke at the inauguration of the Rudraksh Convention Center in Varanasi on Thursday, describing the state’s COVID fight as ‘remarkable’ and praising Kashi as a city that will continue to fight no matter what. Besides highlighting the Centre’s free vaccine distribution, Modi said UP’s medical infrastructure had improved over four times under Yogi’s leadership, with more medical colleges, oxygen plant centers, hospitals and several other projects being carried out. According to the Prime Minister, this will help UP fight any future outbreak of Coronavirus.

PM Modi said that there are 14 oxygen plants being built in Banaras and every area of the city is equipped with hospitals that offer essential medications for children. Once, people had to travel to Mumbai and Delhi to get treatment, but today everything can be done anywhere in Kashi. According to him, the earlier SP and BSP governments failed to focus on even minor issues, which made even seemingly small issues seem huge.

Decomposed bodies piled up on the banks of Mahadeva Ghat in Chausa town during the second week of May, alarming local citizens. Buxar DM had said that the bodies appeared to be 4-5 days old and would be cremated in a respectful manner after being identified as COVID-19 patients. The next day, thousands of bloated and decomposing bodies were found along the banks of the river Ganga in Ghazipur, a town 55 kilometers from Buxar in Uttar Pradesh.

In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of bodies were found buried in the sand. CM Yogi Adityanath instructed the SDRF and PAC police to patrol every river in the state to make sure that dead bodies were not thrown in the river as part of rituals and allocated funds for a free cremation. Teams from the central government have collected samples from Ganga river banks in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to determine whether bodies were dumped in the river in April and May.