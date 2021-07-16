SS Rajamouli launches the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi

Hyderabad: The official launch of the Hindi remake of Prabhas’ Chatrapathi was held in Hyderabad on Friday. The event was graced by SS Rajamouli, who clapped the first shot to start shooting the project.

Directed by VV Vinayak, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who will reprise Prabhas’ role. Jayantilal Gada will bankroll the remake under the banner of Pen Studios.

In a statement, Gada said regarding the project: ‘Chatrapathi is a great script, and we needed a southern star to bring it to Bollywood and we saw Bellamkonda as the right choice. The project is going very well and everything is falling into place quickly. The script has been updated to match Bollywood sensibilities.’

Read also: 100 not out! Champagnes and parties continue

Prabhas plays a character named Shivaji in Chatrapathi. The story tells how Shivaji, who has been separated from his mother and brother very early on in his life, becomes the messiah of the people living in a small hamlet where he grows up.

Sreenivas is excited about his Bollywood debut. He said he couldn’t have asked for a bigger project for his Bollywood debut. ‘This is the perfect project for my Bollywood debut. It would be an honor to join forces with Mr. Gada and Pen Studios and to be reunited with my first ever director, VV Vinayak sir. Although it was a challenge to take on Prabhas’ role, I’m thrilled I did as it’s a perfect script.’

In fact, Vinayak introduced Sreenivas to Telugu filmdom earlier this decade with the film Alludu Seenu. Sreenivas was last seen in Telugu crime thriller Rakshasudu, a remake of Tamil hit Raatchasan.