Breaking News: ‘Will he? Won’t he?’ suspense continues over resignation of CM

Karnataka: Dissatisfaction in the ranks and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders have fueled speculation that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa might resign. Even though the CM has vehemently denied the allegations, reports citing sources suggest that he had offered to resign.

It has not officially been announced whether the Chief Minister will change or the Cabinet will reshuffle. He had recently laughed off suggestions about a leadership change in a recent media interview. While he dismissed the rumors as unfounded, an NDTV report cited sources who suggested there might be more to the story. Yediyurappa offered to resign due to ill health during his meeting with Modi. Yediyurappa’s vehement denial would suggest that such a decision had not been accepted. There does not appear to be any change looming.

Yediyurappa dismissed the rumors on Saturday. When asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan, ‘Not at all. Not at all’. After meeting the Prime Minister, he also said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda before returning to Bengaluru. ‘The Prime Minister and I discussed in detail the state’s development yesterday and I expected to return to Delhi in the first week of next month. Such news (about his resignation) is of no value to me,’ he explained.

Karnataka BJP leaders have openly criticized Yediyurappa, accusing him of corruption and interfering with government affairs – something that has embarrassed the party and government. Another section of the party is calling for the replacement of 79-year-old Yediyurappa citing his age and the need to project a new Chief Ministerial face ahead of the assembly election in 2023.