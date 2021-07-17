Was refraining to accept ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ because of Madhuri: Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who will appear in an upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television reality show, Indian Idol season 12, revealed some fond memories from her career.

Karisma, who received a National Award for her role in the 1997 film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai,’ said that initially, she had turned down the offer to be a part of the film since Madhuri Dixit was in it.

During the shoot of the show, Karisma shared: ‘Many actors had rejected the part saying how can one dance alongside Madhuri Dixit Ji! Initially, I too was refraining to accept the role and said this isn’t happening. Then finally, Yash Ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother also told me that I must take up the challenge. She also said that since you are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine.’

Furthermore, she said: ‘I must say that Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Ji were so supportive in delivering great performances and making it happen.’

Karisma Kapoor will also be seen on the Indian Idol 12 stage, matching her steps with host Aditya Narayan in the song ‘Pyaar Kar.’

Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar are the judges of Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kambe, and Mohd Danish will compete for the championship in the finale on August 15.