Bihar: Hooch tragedy in West Champaran, 16 arrested

Bihar: Around 16 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s West Champaran district, the media reported. Several people have died after consuming spurious liquor in the Lauria block of West Champaran district in the past few days, while others have been hospitalized.

‘A total of 16 persons have been arrested in the case where at least 12 people died from consuming poisonous liquor in Champaran,’ the District Public Relations Office of West Champaran reported. Moreover, the Station House Officer (SHO), as well as three others, have been suspended.

According to the media report, at least 16 people have died in West Champaran district in a suspected case of hooch tragedy in the state that went dry six years ago. Eight people died on Thursday and an equal number died on the following day. An official statement of the district administration in West Champaran states that only four of the deceased have confirmed they consumed alcohol before dying.

Bihar police urged people to stay away from liquor. In a press release, the police stated, ‘Everyone must raise social awareness and inspire themselves, their families, and other people of the society not to consume alcohol.’

In April 2016, the Nitish Kumar government banned the sale and consumption of liquor.