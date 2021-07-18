India Meteorological Department predicts severe rainfall

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall from July 18 to 21 in north India and till July 23 over the west coast.

IMD forecasted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

As per the weather bulletin issued by IMD, northern pasts of India will witness widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy rains from July 18 to 21. Uttarakhand will get isolated extreme heavy rainfall on July 18 and 19 and over northwestern parts of UP on July 19.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident at least 22 people were killed and 6 others were injured in two separate incidents of landslide and a house which collapsed in Mumbai following the heavy rains. IMD has already issued a ‘red alert’ in the city.