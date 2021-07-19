Live updates: Monsoon Session in Parliament begins today

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today and will conclude on August 13. A total of 19 sessions are scheduled.

PM Modi urged healthy discussions in Parliament and sought the cooperation of all political parties. He hoped that the sessions would run smoothly and that business would be completed. Furthermore, he stated that with many members of Parliament being inoculated, it will make it easier to conduct legislative activities in Parliament with increased confidence.

The Prime Minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to the Houses on the first day. It is the convention that follows the formation of a new government or after expansion or reorganization of the Union Council of Ministers.

Leaders of the opposition are likely to raise inflation and the second Covid wave during the session.

Both houses will meet simultaneously and proceedings will begin at 11 a.m. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, parliament has been unable to convene three sessions, and last winter’s session had to be cancelled.

Due to the raging pandemic, the monsoon session began in September last year, instead of July.