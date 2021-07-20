Actor Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Arrested

Mumbai: The police have arrested actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, in a case involving pornographic films. The Mumbai Police said they arrested Mr. Kundra today because he appeared to be the key conspirator in this case.

Further investigations are underway, though the Mumbai Crime Branch said it has ‘sufficient evidence’ against him. The case involves creating pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, and it was registered there in February.

‘There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,’ the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009, and their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, was born in 2012. Last year, the couple welcomed their second child through surrogacy – a daughter named Samisha. Raj Kundra had requested anticipatory bail in the case, denying any wrongdoing.

Read more: National Junk Food Day: Why you should no longer eat junk food?

Owner of a cricket team in the Indian Premier League, Raj Kundra was part owner of JL Stream, an app he created. The Delhi Police questioned him in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket in 2013.