In all shapes and sizes! Actor’s awe-inspiring transformation

Farhan Akhtar, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, shared a photo of his extreme body transformation for his recently released film Toofaan. On Monday, the actor took to social media to share photos of his weight fluctuation from 69 to 85 kilograms for his role as Aziz Ali in the film.

On July 16th, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan was released on Amazon Prime Video. Farhan underwent a ‘insane’ body transformation for his role as a boxer in the film. In just six weeks, the actor gained 15 kilogrammes. Farhan shared three shirtless stills in various body shapes with the variations mentioned on the weighing scale — 69.8, 85, and 76.9 kilos, respectively — in a single photo post.

Haven’t seen the picture yet? Here’s the post:

‘Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan comes in all shapes and sizes. What an adventure. 18 months of hard work, but it was well worth every drop of sweat, sore muscle, and pound gained or lost. Farhan tagged the team behind his look in the film on Instagram, writing, ‘The stars behind the scenes —@samir jaura @[email protected]’

