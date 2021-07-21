IMD predicts thunderstorms, moderate rainfall in these states during the next 24 hours

New Delhi: The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning for the next 24 hours.

As for Delhi, the IMD predicted that significant rainfall would occur at scattered locations over the next 24 hours.

According to the weather department, the intensity of rainfall over northwest India was likely decrease further after 24 hours. ‘It is very likely that fair to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls will occur over the Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India (Punjab and Uttar Pradesh) on July 21,’ stated the Met Office statement.

Meanwhile, heavy rains will continue over west and central India for the next three to four days, the IMD said in its bulletin. The weather department stated that widespread rain with heavy to very heavy downpours is expected to continue over the west coast, the adjoining interior areas and Gujarat region over the next four to five days.

The Konkan, Goa, and adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 21-22. Additionally, as per the forecast, there is a likelihood of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers for eastern and central India during July 21-24.

There may also be isolated extremely heavy rains across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during July 21-22, as well as over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh during July 22.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD had issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday in the city. The metropolis was also hit by heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.