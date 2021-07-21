‘Opposition cannot digest the rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’: BJP MP on Pegasus row

New Delhi: BJP MP from New Delhi Parvesh Sahib said that the opposition parties cannot digest the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that is why they are using baseless and rubbish allegations like Pegasus.

‘They cannot digest the rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the welfare policies his government has initiated for the overall development of the country. As many as 17 pro-farmers, pro-youth, pro-backward communities and development-related bills are slated to be discussed in the current Monsoon session. Congress and other parties obviously do not want this to happen. The Opposition also seems to be jittery about the way the Modi government handled the pandemic,’ said the BJP leader.

‘Certain people on this list [of potential targets] are not of the level that they will be spied upon. Hence, the whole thing is laughable. It is a Congress tradition to indulge in such low-level activities for political gains. The BJP can never do that as it is not in our tradition. The fact is the Opposition is so dejected because they cannot find any charges to level against the central government,’ Singh said.

Earlier, some media reported that phones of two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organizations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists from India were allegedly hacked using a spy software called Pegasus developed by NSO Group based in Israel and put on surveillance.