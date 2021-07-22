Getting married again? Vanitha Vijayakumar’s new marriage photo stuns fans

Ever since she returned to the limelight with ‘Bigg Boss 4’ hosted by Kamal Haasan, actress Vanitha Vijayakumar never ceases to make news. A week ago, she stirred another controversy when she abruptly left the ‘BB Jodigal’ show on Vijay TV and accused senior actress Ramya Krishnan of forcing her.

Additionally, Newsglitz published an exclusive video that featured astrologer Guruji making predictions about Vanitha’s future. Her next husband’s name will begin with the letter ‘S’, he said. Additionally, he said that she will enter politics and her stars suggest that she will make an impact much like former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha.

The actress had earlier shared a picture of her exchanging garlands with comic actor Powerstar Srinivasan on her Twitter page. There is a red heart emoji on her post, and her shocked fans are commenting on her timeline if the wedding has taken place.

This is a photo from one of her upcoming movies, but it will take some time for the Vanitha Army to realize that. She stars in several movies including ‘Vaasuvin 4 Karpinigal’, in which she shares screen space with Anika, Seetha, Krishika, Leena Kumar and Neeya Naana Gopi. Director Mani Nagaraj is producing the film with Xavier Britto, known for his film ‘Master’.