Old wound scratched open – Afghan VP takes a dig at Pakistan

Amrullah Saleh, the Vice President of Afghanistan, took aim at Pakistani trolls by posting a photo of the Pakistan Army surrendering to the Indian Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

‘We don’t have, and never will have, such a picture in our history…Dear Pak Twitter attackers, the [Taliban] and terrorism will not be able to cure the trauma of this image. Look for additional options,’ he tweeted.

Saleh was alluding to the rocket strikes on Tuesday, which occurred when President Ashraf Ghani and others were praying at the Presidential Palace in Kabul for Eid-ul-Adha. ‘Yes, yesterday I flinched for a fraction of a second as a rocket flew above and landed few meters away.’

We don't have such a picture in our history and won't ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away. Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways. pic.twitter.com/lwm6UyVpoh — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 21, 2021

The Pakistani air force has warned the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Afghan Air Force that any effort to evict the Taliban from the neighboring Spin Boldak area will be met with and repulsed by the Pakistan Air Force, according to Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

On December 16, 1971, at Dacca Race Course, Pakistani Lt General AAK Niazi signed the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ in the presence of Indian Army Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora in a sombre surrender ceremony.

The document essentially ended the Bangladesh Liberation War and paved the path for the creation of Bangladesh by allowing 93,000 Pakistani soldiers from the Pakistan Armed Forces Eastern Command to surrender.