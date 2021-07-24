Army jawan martyred in mine blast

Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan was martyred in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya aged 27 was killed.

Vaidya was on operational duty in Krishna Ghati sector and he accidentally stepped on a mine. He was critically injured in the explosion and was evacuated to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

‘On the night of 23 Jul 2021, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on an Operational duty in Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch (J&K). While moving during the duty, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was critically injured in an accidental mine blast. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries,’ the army said in a statement.

‘Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,’ Defence spokesperson said.

Sepoy Vaidya is a resident of Ghumarwin village in Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his mother Vanita Devi.