IOC invites applications for engineers and officer posts: Details here

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing company, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts and for Engineers and Officers. Eligible candidates can apply at the official site – www.iocl.com. The online registration process will end on Monday, July 26.

Vacancies are open in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Eligibility Criteria:

For applying, the candidates must have a B.Tech./BE/ equivalent as a full-time regular course from institutions/colleges/ universities/ deemed universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering. Also, they must have qualified in the GATE 2021 examination from one of the disciplines given above. Last year’s GATE marks will not be considered.

How to Apply:

– Visit the official site- www.iocl.com.

– On the homepage, click on the link that reads- ‘What’s New’.

– Click on ‘Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2021’.

– Click on the link that reads- Click Here to Apply.

– Click on ‘New Registration’ and apply.

– Candidates can click on the direct link for the Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 Application