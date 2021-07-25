Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Yashika Aannand critical after car accident, SJ Suryah wishes her a speedy recovery

Chennai: Yashika Aannand, actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 contestant, sustained severe injuries Saturday night when her car fell into a roadside pit near Chennai as she was travelling with friends. According to the media, the incident occurred at Sulerikadu near Mamallapuram around 11.50pm, and her friend Vallichetti Bhavani died on the spot.

In addition to Yashika, three other friends were also traveling with her. While Bhavani ultimately succumbed to her injuries in the accident, the locals tried to rescue the other three family members. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment following their injuries. In the meantime, as reported by the media, the police have sent Bhavani’s body for postmortem at Chengalpet Government Hospital.

Yashika and her other friends rented a room in Mamallapuram to spend the weekend there, the police reported.

As soon as the news of Yashika’s accident became public, well wishes for a speedy recovery started pouring in for her.

In a tweet, SJ Suryah wished her a speedy recovery. The duo worked together on a Tamil film titled Kadamaiyai Sei.