RattanIndia’s Revolt to electrify Domino’s delivery fleet

New Delhi: Domino’s Pizza has announced a partnership with RattanIndia-backed electric bike manufacturer Revolt Motors in order to convert its existing fleet of vehicles to electric ones. According to Domino’s official statement, the company will acquire the entire existing inventory of Revolt’s RV300 bike model and then progressively acquire its customised Revolt model to transform its fleet as part of the partnership.

The chain of quick-service restaurants (QSR) has tested delivery with Revolt electric bikes in some areas. As a result of the successful trials, the company has now partnered with Revolt to move toward green technology.

RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairman Anjali Rattan said, ‘Revolt is pleased to be partnering with Domino’s because it is not only environmentally friendly, but it also offers great cost savings to the company.’

Using its existing bikes, Revolt Motors will customize bikes for Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts. It is expected that these bikes will meet the firm’s needs. It is claimed that the bikes will provide a zero-emission delivery experience. Currently, Jubilant operates one of the largest fleets of delivery vehicles in India. In partnering with the company, it signals a shift toward a cleaner future.

In the years to come, Revolt believes that this partnership is only the beginning of a revolution that will convert the massive delivery bike market to electric. With the falling prices of electric bikes due to lower production costs and a slew of incentives announced by the federal and state governments, these bikes not only save the environment but also make economic sense, the company said.