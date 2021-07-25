Raj Kundra case update: Employees turn witnesses in pornography racket case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police said on Sunday that four employees of Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman and actor Raj Kundra, have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case.

According to sources in the Mumbai Police, four of Raj Kundra’s employees have turned witnesses in the pornography racket case. These employees provided the entire information about the workings of the racket to the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, further complicating Kundra’s situation.

On July 19, the Mumbai Police arrested him along with 11 others for allegedly creating pornographic films. The 11 people will remain in the Mumbai Crime Branch’s custody until July 27.

The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch summoned TV actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people on Sunday in connection with a pornography case. In the meantime, while investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in Kundra`s Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai`s Andheri during the search.

Kundra is reportedly facing money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases soon, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file charges against him under these Acts.

As of now, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and their publication on some apps. According to the Mumbai Police, Kundra has been named as the key conspirator, which has resulted in charges being slapped against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.