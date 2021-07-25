BJP president’s remarks against Mamata Banerjee turns savage! ‘She wants to meet PM to beg for funds’

According to West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘to beg for funds with folded hands’ after she has ‘misused’ central resources. However, his remarks drew criticism from the ruling party, which pointed out that Mr. Ghosh should have a better understanding of the federal system, under which a head of state can always meet the Prime Minister.

In an interview with reporters, Mr. Ghosh also claimed that TMC members had siphoned off money from state coffers, leaving them near empty. ‘She has misused the funds that were allocated by the Centre and now she wants to meet the PM to ask for more with folded hands, since the state has virtually gone bankrupt,’ the senior BJP leader said, when asked about Banerjee’s slated visit to the national capital.

Mamata Banerjee’s government is causing a financial crisis in West Bengal due to widespread corruption, according to Mr. Ghosh. ‘Given the financial situation in the state and the evolving factionalism within the TMC camp, Didi knows she won’t be able to run the state well ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,’ he said. TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the state BJP president is known for such ‘ignorant’ comments.

He asked, ‘Is he knowledgeable about the federal setup where the head of a state can always meet the PM? Dilipda should check the facts, Bengal has received more revenue under the TMC rule than in the past,’ he noted. Chandrima Bhattacharya echoed him by asking ‘if the CM has whispered the purpose of her visit to the BJP leader’. Banerjee told reporters on Friday that the prime minister had given her time for a meeting during her scheduled visit to Delhi in the last week of July, but she did not specify the time or date.