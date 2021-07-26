Monsoon intensifies: Alert issued

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states in the country under the influence of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon rain is intensifying in many states and it has created havoc in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Konkan region.

At least 153 people were killed, 64 have been reported missing and around 230,000 people were displaced due to floods and landslides caused by the heavy rainfall. Several trains were cancelled, diverted and national highways in the state are disconnected from the rest of the country due to the floods.

On Monday, the national weather agency has forecasted that several parts of the country will receive heavy rainfall. The IMD issued a yellow alert in the national capital for Monday and an orange alert for Tuesday. As per the weather agency, several districts in Uttar Pradesh will also receive light to moderate intensity rainfall during the next 24 hours. IMD has issued an orange alert in 23 districts and a yellow alert in 5 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the weather bulletin released on Monday, Rajasthan will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. IMD also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 28. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert in several districts in Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulum.