Newspaper clip from Main Hoon Na reading ‘No one can read this on camera’ goes viral

If you’ve seen Main Hoon Na, you’re probably familiar with the song Yeh Fizaayen, which plays at the end of the movie. It’s essentially a joyful, climactic track featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao singing and dancing their hearts out.

However, immediately at the start of the song, a guy can be seen reading a fake newspaper, the front page of which features a story on Suniel Shetty’s role in the film, Ex-Major Raghavan Singh Dutta. Well, 17 years after the film’s premiere, it’s this newspaper that’s causing a stir on the internet.

‘Raghavan was a well-known anti-Islamic militant,’ the paragraph begins, before moving on to the writer’s dismay. ‘I seriously don’t know why I am typing this because no one is going to be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don’t seem to match so I basically have to type this whole thing out. I am thinking of handing over this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues, Vikram Gupta and Vaibhav Misra.’

Since discovering this humorous comment on the internet, netizens have been unable to stop giggling. Without further ado, have a look at the song and the now-viral newspaper piece.