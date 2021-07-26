Nothing Ear 1 app to be launched in Google Play Store soon

Carl Pei-owned Nothing has launched the Ear 1 companion app ahead of its July 27 launch. Truly wireless earbuds (TWS) will be priced at Rs 5,999.

As well as that, the Nothing Ear 1 app is also listed on the Google Play Store, and the app description highlights some of its key features. This will allow you to choose from three different ANC modes: Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and Off. In the Noise Cancellation mode, there will be two sub-modes, Light and Maximum. In addition, users will be able to customize the touch controls as per their preferences, and an equalizer will be included. Furthermore, users will be able to choose whether to enable or disable the in-ear detection feature, which will automatically start or pause music when the earbud is in or out of the ear.

Read also: Harbhajan Singh and wife shares the glimpse of their newborn, announces baby’s name

It will also have a ‘Find my Devices’ feature that is quite similar to Apple’s Find My and will help users find their lost earbuds. It is expected to play music that will be helpful in finding their Nothing Ear 1 earbuds.

Nothing has been confirmed yet in regards to whether the device will come up with a transparent design language and will not come up with an ANC support with three microphones.