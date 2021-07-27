Habits that may hurt your gut health

The gut is one of the most important parts of the human body. It is your gut that ensures that various nutrients that are essential for your health are absorbed by the body. The gut absorbs nutrients responsible for various functions of the body, such as the production of energy, mental health and hormone balance. Millions of good bacteria live in the gut, which aids digestion and maintains immunity. However, despite its importance, gut-related health problems are increasingly common due to a fast-paced lifestyle, which frequently results in unhealthy food and drinks habits as well as lack of sleep.

1) Insufficient intake of prebiotics

A healthy gut requires natural prebiotic foods, such as bananas, apples, garlic and onions. Few are aware of the importance of prebiotics for optimal gut health. Good bacteria in the gut are fed by prebiotics, which improves gut health.

2) Consuming high amounts of sugar

If you eat only processed foods, your gut could suffer very badly. When you consume high sugar food products, you are harming the healthy bacteria in your gut. As a result of the imbalance, there can be excessive sugar cravings, which can cause inflammation.

3) Insufficient sleep

A disturbed sleep cycle can lead to severe problems like constant fatigue, irritation and acidity. Having an unhealthy sleep cycle can lead to gut issues because it increases stress.

4) Dehydration

Drinking water is important for your health. By drinking enough water regularly, you can help digestion, improve your skin and regulate your bowel movements. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day.

5) Lack of exercise

For a fit and healthy body, exercising is very important. Regular exercise not only helps lose weight but also improves heart health and blood circulation. Any physical activity, from playing a sport to exercising or doing yoga, causes movement in the body, which also benefits the gut.

6) Low fibre intake

Diets that are low in fibre can cause a variety of digestive health problems, such as diarrhea and constipation. Fiber contributes to good digestion as well as stabilizing blood sugar levels. Vegetables, fruits and whole grains are rich sources of fibre and should be a regular part of your diet.

7) Drinking too much alcohol

Drinking excessive alcohol regularly can lead to gut bacterial imbalances. The condition is called dysbiosis. You should drink moderately and occasionally so you don’t harm your gut and healthy bacteria.

If you find yourself in any of these 7 habits, it’s never too late to make a change. Ensure you live a healthy and fit life by starting today.