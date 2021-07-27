The rumoured girlfriend of Dawood Ibrahim, wants to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister

Pakistani actress and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s rumoured girlfriend Mehwish Hayat dreams of becoming Pakistan’s Prime Minister. According to Hayat, she has been inspired by Pakistani PM Imran Khan and hopes to occupy the post one day. She confidently replied, ‘InshaAllah’ (God willing), when asked if she intends to pursue a career in politics. Hayat, 33, said she is heavily influenced by the politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

‘I’m inspired by their politics because they’ve brought about positive changes and a paradigm shift within society. Imran Khan was a cricketer before entering politics. If a cricketer can become the prime minister of the country, surely an actor can as well,’ Hayatremarked. According to the actor, she could definitely be a contender for the position of prime minister if she challenges incumbent Imran Khan.

‘I don’t want to challenge him (Imran Khan) but someone is bound to take his place later on and I can also become a contender for the prime minister’s position,’ she said. Imran Khan is often regarded as the pseudo prime minister, installed by the Pakistani Army. He is said to be a puppet of the Army, acting like a marionette whose strings are controlled by them.

Dawood Ibrahim and Mehwish Hayat

In regards to Hayat’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim, it has been reported that the dreaded gangster and UNSC-proscribed terrorist were unhappy after his relationship with the Pakistani actor went public. Hayat received Pakistan’s civilian honor of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 which fueled rumors of their relationship. Dawood Ibrahim is 27 years older than her.

The underworld don was alleged to have been attracted to Mehwish Hayat after seeing her item song. According to reports, he contacted the actor and helped her land big projects. Hayat’s success in the Pakistani film industry was initially attributed to an influential person from Karachi with good ties to the Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Later, it was revealed that the man was none other than Dawood Ibrahim, who has a firm grip on Pakistan’s film industry and enjoys good relationships with many directors and producers.

Known for his violent crimes and involvement in a series of 12 blasts across the city, Dawood Ibrahim is one of the leading suspects in the 1993 Bomb blasts in Mumbai. In total, 257 people were killed in the blasts, and as many more were injured.