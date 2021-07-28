Man selling cheap iPhones, arrested

Haryana: On Tuesday, police said a 22-year-old man from Faridabad in Haryana was arrested for allegedly defrauding several people by selling cheap Apple iPhones. They identified the accused as Yogesh Tiwari, a resident of Faridabad.

A complaint was received on July 22 in which a woman complained about seeing an advertisement on social media for a mobile shop called Foneofy that was selling an iPhone 12 Pro at Rs 25,000 instead of its market price of Rs 1,25,000, according to the police.

She contacted Foneofy and provided the courier with her postal address, making a payment of Rs 24,290 through an online payment gateway to Foneofy, according to a senior police officer. The woman contacted Foneofy again after several days and found that she had been blocked on its social media accounts, so she filed a complaint.

In the course of the investigation, police found that the phone’s location was in Faridabad, but its ownership was in Bihar. ‘Police found a video in which one Chandru, a resident of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, also alleged about the cheating by Foneofy. Online wallet details linked to the alleged mobile phone were also collected from payment gateways. Later, the accused was apprehended from Faridabad,’ said Deputy Commissioner (North) Anto Alphonse.

The DCP said Yogesh Tiwari admitted downloading photos and videos of iPhones, uploading discounted rates on social media and cheating people. Earlier, he used to purchase Chinese iPhones from Delhi and deliver them to the cheated people. Eventually, he stopped sending those mobile phones. Approximately 1,04000 people follow the accused’s social media page, police said. He confessed to cheating with many people in different states using the same method. Police recovered four mobile phones, nine SIM cards used in the crime, and one motorcycle purchased with the money from his possession.