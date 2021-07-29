Now you can move to the UK without a ‘Job Offer’

International graduates now have the option to apply for a post-study job visa from the UK Residence that will allow them to remain on for job experience after they graduate. Graduate route visas, introduced by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, last year are now open for purposes, which can benefit Indian students, who’re recognized to decide on their diploma programs based on employment prospects.

Graduates who have graduated from a UK college and have been awarded a diploma are eligible to remain on and search for work for at least two years following their graduation. In line with the brand new route for ‘internationally mobile people’, beneficiaries will also be capable of extending their visas and settle in the U.S, provided they meet certain requirements.

The new Graduate Immigration route I've launched today will keep the best and brightest international talent contributing to the UK. This is part of our new points-based immigration system – retaining people based on the skills they can offer to the UK.https://t.co/KMewvBnT8k — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) July 1, 2021

Priti Patel, the UK’s residence secretary, said in a press release that a points-based immigration system will enable gifted students from India and around the world to start their careers in enterprise, science, technology and humanities in the UK.

‘The new visa will give them the liberty to fulfill their aspirations and progress in their careers once they have gained a world-class qualification from one of our incredible training institutions,’ she said. In the last year, over 56,000 Indians have been granted a student visa – an increase of 13% over the past year and almost a quarter of all student visas granted in the UK.