‘BJP did not divide the society on the basis of caste and religion’: Union Minister

Lucknow: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni accused that the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress divide people on the basis of caste and religion for political gains. The BJP leader also claimed that BJP did not divide people on caste and religion.

‘These people do politics of caste equation. it is true that the people of SP, BSP and Congress have always been reaching power by dividing people in the name of caste and religion. Bharatiya Janata Party has never done such politics, we do not divide the society on the basis of religion and caste. We demand votes on the basis of our work and support to the people,’ said Teni.

‘We have worked under the leadership of Narendra Modiji for the last 7 years and under the leadership of Yogiji for the last 4.5 years in Uttar Pradesh, in such a way that we have earned the trust of people. We will win more than 300 seats and form the government in Uttar Pradesh in the coming polls,’ claimed the BJP leader.

The Union Minister also criticized the opposition for disrupting Parliament over the Pegasus row. ‘See the kind of negativity and panic the opposition parties are spreading among the public. They do not want to hear anything positive about the government which is taking the country on the path of progress. There is no issue, they are expanding it unnecessarily. They don’t want to listen to the government. The country is moving forward, but they do not like the country moving forward. In such a situation, by disrupting the Parliament, spreading such anarchy, the public will definitely answer it in the upcoming polls, said the BJP leader.