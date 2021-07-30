CBSE Class 12 Results Announced, download your certificate from Digilocker

The results for Class 12 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This year’s toppers were not announced because the exams were canceled due to COVID-19. In 2021, a total of 12,96,318 students passed the Class 12 exam, resulting in a 99.37 percent pass rate. The pass rate increased from the previous year. Class 12 exams passed by 88.78 percent of students in 2020. This year, girls have outperformed boys by 0.54 percent. The pass rate for female students is 99.67 percent, while the pass rate for male students is 99.13 percent.

The official websites to check Class 12 results are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The scorecards will also be available on DigiLocker, in addition to these portals.

The CBSE has made three download links available for the Class 12 result 2021. Candidates can download their results from the other two alternative links provided on the official site if one link is not working due to a heavy server.

Students can access important documents such as mark sheets, pass certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates online through DigiLocker by simply logging in to their accounts.

The CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ with the term ‘Essential Repeat’ in any of the results sent to students or announced on its website.

Last year, a total of 88.78% of students passed, 5.38% up from the previous year. In 2020, 92.15% girls passed, while boys pass percentage was 86.19 percent. Girls had outperformed boys by 5.96%. The percentage of transgender students who passed was 66.67 percent.