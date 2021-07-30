‘Free biryani’ order lands IPS officer in soup, audio clip goes viral

Pune: The audio clip of a woman police officer asking a subordinate to get her mutton biryani from a local eatery without paying for it went viral on social media on Friday.

The police officer of Deputy Commissioner rank is purportedly heard asking a subordinate, in the audio clip, which eateries sell good biryani in the Vishrambaug police station’s jurisdiction.

The latter recommended a dish prepared with ‘desi ghee’ at a famous restaurant. Vishrambaug police station falls under Zone I of Pune police. She advised him to order biryani from the restaurant and speak to the local ‘PI’ (police inspector) if the issue of payment arose.

‘Do we need to pay in our own jurisdiction,’ she was heard saying. When the subordinate told her that they always pay for food ordered from outside, the woman officer replied, ‘What is the problem, he (the inspector) will do it since the hotel comes under his jurisdiction.’

A Marathi news channel reported later that the audio clip had been doctored and it cropped up as the process of transferring senior police officials was underway.

‘This is a conspiracy against me….There were some police personnel who have been posted in the same zone for several years. Their financial interests are involved here in the zone. Some senior officials who used to work here too are involved in this,’ she alleged. ‘There are some people in the department who want me out as after I took charge here, their activities were stopped,’ she said.

The officer said that she would file a complaint with the cyber-crime cell because the clip was partly doctored.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Dilip Walse-Patil, asked the commissioner of the Pune Police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. ‘I heard the audio clip and it is a serious matter. I have asked the Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. After that the government will take appropriate action,’ he told reporters.