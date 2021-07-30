It was difficult: Sidharth Malhotra on shooting at 14,000 feet for Shershaah

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a recent interview discussed the challenges of filming the forthcoming movie Shershaah in Kargil. Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the 1999 Kargil War, is the subject of the film.

‘We are the first film to shoot in Kargil. And, we were also shooting a film in Kargil, about the Kargil war. We have been as authentic as possible. There were so many physical difficulties. (There was the problem of) low oxygen. We shot at a height of 14,000 feet. Though, the actual war was fought at 17,000 feet height,’ Sidharth said.

‘We did not have enough infrastructure at these locations. When it rained, we huddled under rocks and umbrellas. I think it is most authentic and real, the way we have shot the film. For me, and most actors, it was a blessing that there was just one camera and one camera person as we shot, to make us feel as real as possible. There were none of the massive setups. At times, when you are there, crouching behind a rock, you kind of forget that you are actually shooting, the actor added.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Vishnuvardhan were in Kargil for the trailer premiere of the film, on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, July 26.