Union territory of Ladakh issues guidelines for reopening of educational institutions

Ladakh: As Covid-19 cases continue to decline, authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh have issued guidelines for the reopening of higher educational institutions next week.

In an order, Secretary of Higher Education, Padma Angmo said all higher educational institutions may reopen for on-site classes from August 2 with strict adherence to guidelines and Covid-19 SOP (Standard operating procedure).

The order mentioned that the academic calendar to be developed in a manner that avoids overcrowding, maintains a high level of congregation and stagger classes. ‘All the students and faculty/staff shall make use of Arogya Setu App,’ the order said.

According to officials, Ladakh has recorded only four new Coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 20,324. Eight of those patients recovered, bringing the number of active Coronavirus cases down to 60. In total, 207 Covid-related deaths have been registered in Ladakh since last year’s outbreak — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil. Until now, 20,057 patients have gotten well from the infection.

According to the official, Covid-19 has been well controlled in Ladakh. On Thursday, the twin districts of Leh and Kargil tested 1,644 people for Covid-19, but only four of them, all from Leh, tested positive for the disease.

In Leh, eight more patients were discharged after successful treatment for Covid-19. As a result, there are 52 cases active in Leh and eight cases in Kargil, they said.