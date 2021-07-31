After losing Rs 40,000 in online game, 13-year-old boy hangs himself

Bhopal: A 13-year-old boy committed suicide after losing Rs 40,000 in an online game in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The minor, who lives with his family in Shanti Nagar in Chhatarpur, took the extreme step because, unbeknownst to his parents, he had spent Rs 40,000 on an online battle royale game called Free Fire.

At the time of the incident, the boy and his sister were alone at home. Their mother, who was at work, received a message notifying that Rs 1,500 had been deducted from her bank account, according to the police.

When she asked her son and inquired about the deduction, he admitted to having spent the money on an online game. She reprimanded her son, who then went into his room and hung himself from the ceiling fan.

As part of the investigation, the police found a suicide note in which the minor confessed to withdrawing Rs 40,000 from his mother’s bank account and losing the money playing Free Fire.

After a post-mortem, the body of the minor was returned to the family. An investigation into this case is ongoing. The police are investigating whether the boy made the transactions himself or if someone else threatened him for money.