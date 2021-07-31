Aspiring model-actor arrested in connection with porn racket

Nandita Dutta, a model/actor from Kolkata, was arrested along with her associate, Mainak Ghosh, for allegedly pressuring aspiring models to shoot pornographic videos by threatening them or promising them a ‘break’ on popular OTT platforms.

According to entertainment portals, Nandita Dutta is known for her semi-pornographic content. Police detained the 30-year-old actress and Mainak from their homes in West Bengal’s Dum Dum and Naktala, after a complaint filed by two young models with the New Town police on July 26.

One of the models claims she was forced to take part in a nudist movie at a Ballygunge studio, while another claims she was compelled to perform in an adult video in a New Town hotel.

A senior officer of the Bidhannagar Commissionerate said: ‘We will grill them for their other accomplices and also to know about places where they organised the shoots. We will also question them to know where they used to sell videos and if they were part of a larger racket.’