CBSE 12th Result 2021 of over 65K students pending, to be released by August 5

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued class 12 results for the majority of pupils on July 30, but those who did not receive their results will have to wait until August 5 since the board is still evaluating the scores.

Students can check their CBSE Class 12 results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, the board’s official websites.

The Class 12 results for a total of 1304561 students have been released by the CBSE. Meanwhile, 65,184 students have yet to get their results due to the fact that their scores are still being processed. These will be disclosed by August 5, the board stated.

‘The result of about 1060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates the result of these schools will also be declared within a week’s time. Accordingly, the result of about 6000 students of these schools and a few other schools will be shown as ‘Result later’. The result will be declared within a week’s time,’ the board said, according to reports.

Because of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, the board examinations were cancelled this year and the results were announced based on the board’s alternate evaluation methodology.

This year, the board has a pass percentage of 99.37, higher than the pass percentage of last year which was 88.78%.