Deepa Sharma, the Himachal landslide victim was once a contestant on KBC

Deepa Sharma, a doctor from Jaipur, died minutes after uploading her vacation photographs from Himachal Pradesh on social media. She was killed in a landslide in the Sanga Valley of the state, which claimed the lives of nine people and injured a few more. Soon after the news of the landslide broke, the doctor’s final photos went viral, underlining the tragic irony of her demise.

Deepa was in Himachal for her birthday celebrations. Deepa’s photo has gone viral again when it was discovered that she was a competitor on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The ayurvedic doctor shared a collage of photos from the KBC 7 set, in which she can be seen posing with the superstar host. She’d even made it to the hot seat, where she earned Rs. 6.4 lakhs. ‘Memories, six years ago, when I was on KBC hot seat on 5th October and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan Ji,’ Deepa captioned the throwback post.

Furthermore, Deepa’s death was lamented on social media by actress Kangana Ranaut, who stated that Deepa was a great fan and had even visited her house in Himachal once. Kangana, in her grief, wrote, ‘She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali …. Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic… Oh, God!!!’