Mysore University to host Google Cloud Center

Karnataka: The University of Mysore and the Google Cloud has entered into a strategic partnership for the benefit of its students. An expertise centre on Google Cloud will be established at the university for its students to learn and enhance their knowledge about the technology.

According to a press release, the centre of excellence will run two courses – ‘Google Cloud Career Readiness’ and ‘Google Cloud Computing Foundations’. With the Google Cloud Career Readiness program, students can choose between data analyst and associate cloud engineer tracks.

Students enrolled in the Associate Cloud Engineer Track are well prepared for careers in engineering and management related to cloud infrastructure, cloud-native applications and data engineering. Data Analyst Track is designed for students who are interested in careers in data analytics, business intelligence or management.

In Google’s Cloud Computing Foundations curriculum, students will study the basics of the cloud, learn hands-on labs, do assessments, and work on projects related to big data, cloud infrastructure and machine learning, the company issued a release.