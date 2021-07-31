‘Neither the national border is secure nor the state borders’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at union government

New Delhi: Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi launched fresh attack against the union government over the Assam-Mizoram border issue and the India-China border standoff. The Congress leader said that neither the national border nor the state borders are secure under the Narendra Modi government.

‘Neither the national border is secure, nor the state border. Controversies and riots are being sown like seeds in the holy land of our country – the consequences will be dire,’ tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi.

Also Read: ‘Our slogan is ‘save democracy, save country’, claims Mamata Banerjee

Six Assam police personnel and a civilian was killed and more than 50 people were injured on July 26 in a violent clash that erupted on the Assam-Mizoram border. The clash took place due to border disputes between the two states. Assam had issued an advisory urging people not to visit Mizoram after the clash. At present, the situation is under control as a large number of CRPF troops were deployed along the border.

Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164.6 km long border with Mizoram’s three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

The Mizoram police has registered criminal cases under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy against the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police, two more officials and 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel.