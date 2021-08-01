Drone like object sighted again in Jammu and Kashmir area

Locals in Jammu’s Domana district spotted a drone-like object on Saturday night, just hours after two suspected UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were spotted in a neighboring district.

On his phone, a local teen captured a video of the drone-like object with blinking lights. After three minutes, the suspected drone vanished.

On Saturday evening, three drone activities were observed. The first two drone sightings occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. in the Samba district. At around 9.50 p.m., the third UAV activity was observed in the Domana area of Jammu district.

To find the suspected drones, security forces have launched a search operation.

Following the attack on Air Force Station in Jammu in June, drone sightings along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir have increased. Several drones that were destroyed were discovered to be armed with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs.)

Before the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Centre has instructed all security agencies to be extra vigilant about any flying objects.

DGP Dilbag Singh of Jammu and Kashmir has also ordered officers to be extra vigilant because terrorist groups are constantly attempting to use drones for terrorist activities.