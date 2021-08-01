‘Inflation due to speech by Jawaharlal Nehru:’ MP Minister

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh BJP minister said inflation does not occur ‘overnight’ and the economy began to decline as a result of Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 1947.

According to Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, inflation would have been under control if the country’s first Prime Minister and his party had left the economy in excellent shape.

Mr. Sarang told reporters in Bhopal while speaking about a planned demonstration by Congress about rising prices and other concerns, that ‘if the responsibility for raising inflation by hurting the economy after the country’s independence belongs to anyone, it is the Nehru family.’

‘Inflation does not rise in a day or two. The foundation of the economy is not laid in a day or two. The country’s economy has deteriorated due to the mistakes of the speech that Jawaharlal Nehru delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947,’ the BJP leader said.

In the last seven years, the Narendra Modi government, on the other hand, has boosted the economy. During the BJP’s leadership, inflation has decreased and people’s earnings have grown, he claims.