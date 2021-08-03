CBSE class10th results 2021 declared

The CBSE has released the much-anticipated results for class tenth. According to a morning tweet, the CBSE released its class 10th board results without delay at 12:00 p.m. There were no witty memes for students this time, unlike last time! Don’t worry if you haven’t received your results yet or if you don’t have your roll number with you for some reason.

The Central Board of Secondary Education shared a direct link to find your results this morning.

Direct link – https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

Apart from official websites like cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, there are a slew of other websites and government apps, like Umang, that are hosting CBSE class 10th results this year. If your area does not have a good internet connection, you can still check your CBSE results by sending a simple text message.