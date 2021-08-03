Honey Singh’s wife alleges domestic violence, files case in court

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is being sued by his wife, Shalini Talwar, for domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment and financial violence. Under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act,’ she has filed a lawsuit in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court. The case was filed today, August 3, before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Tis Hazari Court.

On Behalf of Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Talwar, advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap, from law firm Karanjawala & Co. appeared in the court . The Court has instructed Honey Singh to submit his reply by August 28. Also, the court issued interim orders in favour of Shalini Talwar, restraining Honey Singh from disposing off joint property owned by him.

On an episode of the reality show India’s Rawstar, Honey Singh introduced his wife in 2014. It shocked many that he married before starring in mega projects in Bollywood.

After his song Angrezi Beat became a viral hit from the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan film Cocktail, Yo Yo Honey Singh became a household name. In 2011, the song topped the charts. He is popular mainly for his foot tapping party songs