Leopard trapped in chicken coop rescued, released into forest

Guwahati: In Assam’s Sivasagar district, a leopard was rescued from a hen coop after it got trapped while preying on chicken, a forest official said on Tuesday.

An adult leopard measuring about two feet high and 9 feet long was found inside a hen coop at a tea garden workers’ home in Banfera Tea estate in Sonari on Monday. Villagers said the wild cat, which was about 12 years old, was trying to prey on chickens inside the coop.

Read also: US deer population tested positive for Covid antibodies

The Forest Department was notified, and the Rangers of Sonari and Borhat, as well as other forest personnel, rushed to the scene. A cage made of iron was placed near the hen coop and the trapped leopard was successfully rescued. Afterward, the leopard, which was in good health, was taken to Sonari Range headquarters and released into Abhaypur Reserve Forest, the official said.