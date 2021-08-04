Samantha shares a throwback during the filming of The Family Man 2

On the occasion of the director of The Family Man turning a year older today, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse into ‘what happened before every serious shot’ during the filming of the show. To celebrate Raj Nidimoru’s birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a BTS throwback from the sets of The Family Man 2. In the picture, Raj and Samantha are seen laughing their hearts out between shots, which is exactly ‘what happened before every serious shot,’ as Samantha puts it. She wrote: ‘Before every serious shot, this was always what happened… big laugh. Not sure if you were really helping with my performance, but you are so good for the soul Raj.’ She added: ‘One of the nicest human beings I have the pleasure of knowing. Lots of love to you.’

On Raj’s special day, Samantha wished him ‘success and happiness’. ‘Wishing you all the success and lots and lots of happiness… It’s only onwards and upwards for you, as has been foretold,’ she wrote.

Here is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted on her Instagram story:

Samantha had dedicated an Instagram post earlier in June to the role she played in The Family Man 2. On Instagram, she posted a picture of herself with the filmmaker duo and complemented it with a long note. ‘Raji’s story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji’s portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive,’ Samantha outlines in her caption.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first Hindi project was The Family Man 2. In the show, she played a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter and received a lot of praise.

Regarding Raj Nidimoru, he is known for working with filmmaker Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj and DK. The filmmakers are currently assembling a thriller series that will star Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.