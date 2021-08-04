Virat Kohli recalls his first meeting with Anushka Sharma and how she was impressed by his jokes

Bollywood actress and producer, Anushka Sharma, often recounts the story of her love affair with Virat Kohli. However, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently spoke openly about how he connected with the actress during their first meeting.

Virat Kohli got down with cricketer Dinesh Karthik for a conversation ahead of India’s Test series against England. When Karthik remembered Kohli’s first encounter with Anushka during their chat, Kohli smiled and remarked: ‘I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child. So, that really connected.’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the country’s most powerful couples and a fan favourite. When they appear together, they are referred to as ‘Virushka’ and are always showered with love and praise. Their admirers went crazy for them at their Italian wedding and now everyone is anxious to see their baby Vamika.

When Dinesh Kartik asked him if he misses his dad and he hasn’t seen Vamika, the cricketer responded: ‘He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here.’

On January 11, Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, Vamika, into the world. The pair has been quite secretive about their social media activities. They’ve also asked the media not to photograph their kid because they want her to grow up free from the paparazzi’s scrutiny.

The couple are now stationed in England, where the Indian cricket team will play England in a five-match Test series. With her spouse and kid, the actress has been posting photos from her stay in the foreign land. She shared a group photo with Kohli, their daughter Vamika, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul just a few days earlier.